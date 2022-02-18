© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ottawa Tonight Feb. 17 Quebecer who has never been SO PROUD to be Canadian!
Follow
1
Share
Report
78 views • February 18, 2022
Met a guy from Alberta later on tonight. He said the same thing. He's never been so proud to be Canadian. He said he was a Wexit, western separatist. What changed his mind.. meeting quebecers tonight for the first time and experiencing the love energy that God has brought to bear on the nations capital. He arrived in Ottawa TODAY. amazing.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.