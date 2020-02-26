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The Democrat Horse Race Is Shaping Up To Be A Race To The Bottom
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8 views • February 26, 2020
Ahead of the next primary, the Democrat race is really starting to get ugly. Will Bernie come out on top in South Carolina? Is there anything Pete the Cheat won’t attempt to steal? Will Biden remember his own name? Watch to see how far out of control the Democrat dumpster fire has gotten.
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