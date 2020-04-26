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01. (Introduction) Sai Baba : Avataric Interlude of Love & Ānandam
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This video is the first one of in a 31-video playlist. These videos are segments of a documentary that features the global travels of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in his Light Body.
In the videos, Sai Baba's spokesperson and communicator, namely Sri Madhusudan Naidu, leads an entourage of Sai Baba devotees to visit 30+ countries where Baba gave discourses. The travels covered in the videos spans the period 2015 - 2018.
The visits + messages are essentially a preparation for the advent of the third Avatar, namely Prema Sai [literally Love + Mother], who will lead humanity into the Sathya Yuga or Golden Age that will last one thousand, corresponding to the Christian Millennium as prophesied by Enoch in the bible.
The preparation typically involves the setting up of ashrams that serve as spiritual centers empowered by the Divine imperative to become the foundation for the new, and more-enlightened, zeitgeist. Baba advises his followers to learn to identify with the Divinity within them and to also realize the unitary consciousness of humanity through love and service. This transformation of the individual and society are realized thru' the redesigned curricula in schools, colleges, universities or higher-learning institutions - curricula which factor in Divinity as the cardinal goal in life and the attainment of character as the highest achievement of the individual in society. Great attention is given to communal projects that aim at providing loving, cost-free medical care and treatment, free education, cost-free schools and training, free books and food, etc., The transformation of society includes the raising of consciouness and the assimilation of related values enshrined in the ancient value system of humanity. These values are Sathya, Dharma, Prema, Shanti and Ahimsa, respectively, Truth, Right Conduct, Love, Peace and Nonviolence.
The textual materials and graphics used in the video are gleaned from Sai Surya newsletters, SaiVrinda.org and the pdf booklets at Sai Prakashana. The URLs are as follows :
[1] https://sites.google.com/site/sukshmasai/home/may-2017
[2] https://saivrinda.org/
[3] https://www.saiprakashana.online/web/en/booklets-en
In the videos, Sai Baba's spokesperson and communicator, namely Sri Madhusudan Naidu, leads an entourage of Sai Baba devotees to visit 30+ countries where Baba gave discourses. The travels covered in the videos spans the period 2015 - 2018.
The visits + messages are essentially a preparation for the advent of the third Avatar, namely Prema Sai [literally Love + Mother], who will lead humanity into the Sathya Yuga or Golden Age that will last one thousand, corresponding to the Christian Millennium as prophesied by Enoch in the bible.
The preparation typically involves the setting up of ashrams that serve as spiritual centers empowered by the Divine imperative to become the foundation for the new, and more-enlightened, zeitgeist. Baba advises his followers to learn to identify with the Divinity within them and to also realize the unitary consciousness of humanity through love and service. This transformation of the individual and society are realized thru' the redesigned curricula in schools, colleges, universities or higher-learning institutions - curricula which factor in Divinity as the cardinal goal in life and the attainment of character as the highest achievement of the individual in society. Great attention is given to communal projects that aim at providing loving, cost-free medical care and treatment, free education, cost-free schools and training, free books and food, etc., The transformation of society includes the raising of consciouness and the assimilation of related values enshrined in the ancient value system of humanity. These values are Sathya, Dharma, Prema, Shanti and Ahimsa, respectively, Truth, Right Conduct, Love, Peace and Nonviolence.
The textual materials and graphics used in the video are gleaned from Sai Surya newsletters, SaiVrinda.org and the pdf booklets at Sai Prakashana. The URLs are as follows :
[1] https://sites.google.com/site/sukshmasai/home/may-2017
[2] https://saivrinda.org/
[3] https://www.saiprakashana.online/web/en/booklets-en
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