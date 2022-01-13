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Pfizer COVER UP EXPOSED! - Caught RED HANDED Bribing Governments & Media! - FDA Hiding Information!
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20 views • January 13, 2022
Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive Pfizer jab coverup slowly being exposed in independent media as the complicit pharma funded mainstream media stays silent.
Recently, the FDA announced they would not release the Pfizer vaccine trial data that lead to their approval for 55 years. Meanwhile, whistleblowers are coming out and claiming that the data was vastly manipulated and deleted leading to the approval. This is leading to a massive probe into Pfizer and their actions.
All the while, Indian television has recently exposed how Pfizer alongside other major jab manufacturers are bullying and bribing governments and medias around the world and censoring any public discourse.
This is corruption for the history books and few are reporting on it. Unfortunately the most likely situation is that this will be exposed for everyone to learn about in 20 or more years and despite this, history will repeat anyways, because "they couldn't get away with that nowadays!"
Remember, this is a war on humanity after all and the tyrants will stop at nothing to make sure every single person falls into line, "or else."
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
Recently, the FDA announced they would not release the Pfizer vaccine trial data that lead to their approval for 55 years. Meanwhile, whistleblowers are coming out and claiming that the data was vastly manipulated and deleted leading to the approval. This is leading to a massive probe into Pfizer and their actions.
All the while, Indian television has recently exposed how Pfizer alongside other major jab manufacturers are bullying and bribing governments and medias around the world and censoring any public discourse.
This is corruption for the history books and few are reporting on it. Unfortunately the most likely situation is that this will be exposed for everyone to learn about in 20 or more years and despite this, history will repeat anyways, because "they couldn't get away with that nowadays!"
Remember, this is a war on humanity after all and the tyrants will stop at nothing to make sure every single person falls into line, "or else."
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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