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Anybody listening?
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63 views • November 25, 2020
Why am I not heard when I speak?
I talk to someone, but my words don't seem to reach the other person.
What is going on?
On my quest for truth I'll always make mistakes.
I'll also always only find puzzle pieces of a much bigger picture.
Please always check for yourselves. I do get things wrong :-)
Thank you!
I talk to someone, but my words don't seem to reach the other person.
What is going on?
On my quest for truth I'll always make mistakes.
I'll also always only find puzzle pieces of a much bigger picture.
Please always check for yourselves. I do get things wrong :-)
Thank you!
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