Watch Party: The Truth About January 6 Documentary

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Required material for every American. We have done several interviews with Jake Lang recently. Jake is a true patriot and American hero who has been imprisoned for 17 months for his peaceful presence at the capitol on January 6th.
He has been a part in creating this documentary that exposes the truth about the Insurrection that never was.
Support them and watch the documentary at J6Truth.org
If you want to support the show, you can donate here: http://bit.ly/cd-donate
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