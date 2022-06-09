Watch Party: The Truth About January 6 Documentary

Required material for every American. We have done several interviews with Jake Lang recently. Jake is a true patriot and American hero who has been imprisoned for 17 months for his peaceful presence at the capitol on January 6th.

He has been a part in creating this documentary that exposes the truth about the Insurrection that never was.

Support them and watch the documentary at J6Truth.org





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