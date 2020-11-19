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Wholesale Oil Prices Fall Nationwide (it must be harvest season again!)
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10 views • November 19, 2020
If Federally legal, the largest current oil arbitrage opportunity would be from Arizona to Alaska. Buying oil in AZ as low as $7 per gram and selling it in AK for over $37/g would yield over $13,000 in profit per pound, IF LEGAL!
Wholesale oil prices of cannabis & hemp have fallen since last year, reflecting rising oil production nationwide that has more than offset an uptick in sales amid the pandemic.
Canada is seeing a growing discrepancy between sales of cannabis 2.0 products and inventory in spite of sales implying an annualized market worth more than CA$2.9 billion. Canadian sales of legal adult-use cannabis grew by 5.2% from July to August, reaching a monthly total of 244.9 million Canadian dollars ($186.9 million). Month-over-month sales growth fell from 50% earlier in the year to 9.5% in May and 11% in June. The data also shows sales growth of marijuana 2.0 products slowed as distribution became more widespread.
Show Notes:
Wholesale Cannabis Price Index
https://marijuanaretailreport.com/wholesale-cannabis-price-index-for-the-week-ending-on-november-6th/
Wholesale marijuana, hemp oil prices fall nationwide
https://mjbizdaily.com/wholesale-marijuana-hemp-oil-prices-fall-nationwide/
Canadian cannabis sales
https://mjbizdaily.com/canadian-cannabis-sales-grow-to-nearly-ca245-million-in-august/
Supply glut grows for Canadian edibles, dried cannabis
https://mjbizdaily.com/supply-glut-grows-for-canadian-edibles-dried-cannabis/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 580 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Wholesale oil prices of cannabis & hemp have fallen since last year, reflecting rising oil production nationwide that has more than offset an uptick in sales amid the pandemic.
Canada is seeing a growing discrepancy between sales of cannabis 2.0 products and inventory in spite of sales implying an annualized market worth more than CA$2.9 billion. Canadian sales of legal adult-use cannabis grew by 5.2% from July to August, reaching a monthly total of 244.9 million Canadian dollars ($186.9 million). Month-over-month sales growth fell from 50% earlier in the year to 9.5% in May and 11% in June. The data also shows sales growth of marijuana 2.0 products slowed as distribution became more widespread.
Show Notes:
Wholesale Cannabis Price Index
https://marijuanaretailreport.com/wholesale-cannabis-price-index-for-the-week-ending-on-november-6th/
Wholesale marijuana, hemp oil prices fall nationwide
https://mjbizdaily.com/wholesale-marijuana-hemp-oil-prices-fall-nationwide/
Canadian cannabis sales
https://mjbizdaily.com/canadian-cannabis-sales-grow-to-nearly-ca245-million-in-august/
Supply glut grows for Canadian edibles, dried cannabis
https://mjbizdaily.com/supply-glut-grows-for-canadian-edibles-dried-cannabis/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 580 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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