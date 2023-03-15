Covid - Excess deaths continue

Europe excess deaths
https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/databro...
Our world in data, excess deaths
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/ex...
On 5th March 2023, v 5 year average, all ages
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/ex...
Australia, 16% Brazil, 10% Canada, 2% Ireland, 31% Netherlands, 6% NZ, 13% Scotland, 5% UK, 3% US, 2% Bulgaria, - 20% Czechia, - 6% Germany, - 1% Poland, - 10% Sweden, -13% UK, ONS (14th March) https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulati... UK, Week ending 3 March 2023 562 deaths involving COVID-19 registered Deaths involving COVID-19 accounted for 4.1% of all deaths 13,593 deaths were registered in the UK 7.1% above the five-year average. Excess deaths, March 2020 to December 2022 Above the five-year average in 18 out of 34 months Excess deaths, all causes, England and Wales = 167,356 103,585 were male 63,770 were female
