Covid - Excess deaths continue

Europe excess deaths

Our world in data, excess deaths

On 5th March 2023, v 5 year average, all ages

Australia, 16% Brazil, 10% Canada, 2% Ireland, 31% Netherlands, 6% NZ, 13% Scotland, 5% UK, 3% US, 2% Bulgaria, - 20% Czechia, - 6% Germany, - 1% Poland, - 10% Sweden, -13% UK, ONS (14th March) https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulati... UK, Week ending 3 March 2023 562 deaths involving COVID-19 registered Deaths involving COVID-19 accounted for 4.1% of all deaths 13,593 deaths were registered in the UK 7.1% above the five-year average. Excess deaths, March 2020 to December 2022 Above the five-year average in 18 out of 34 months Excess deaths, all causes, England and Wales = 167,356 103,585 were male 63,770 were female

