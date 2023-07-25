Journalist Bree Dale Confirms “TMFINR” Plane Girl’s Identity, Woman NUKES Social Media Accounts

Stew Peters Show





July 24, 2023





What exactly did the “TMFINR” plane lady see on that plane?

Bree Dail, Daily Wire’s Rome correspondent, is back with Stew to report on the mysterious “TMFINR” woman.

Through a combination of online sleuthing and freedom of information requests from police, journalist Bree Dale had identified the TMFINR Woman.

Her name is Tiffany Gomas, she’s 38, and lives in Azle, Texas.

Tiffany’s biography matches what you’d expect.

She’s not a bum and she’s not a lunatic.

She’s an accomplished marketing executive with a lot of clients.

We probably will not know exactly what she saw until her court case is over.

Tiffany Gomez is facing charges for disturbance onboard an aircraft and criminal trespassing.

Once the outcome of her case is known her story may be worth millions of dollars.

This entire incident has revealed security concerns.

After the plane was deboarded Tiffany and the mysterious other individual were not detained by police for questioning.

Tiffany Gomez then came back through TSA with a canceled ticket and attempted to reboard the plane.

The prop comic Carrot Top falsely claimed he was on the flight to get publicity.

This entire story has been one giant distraction to divert attention away from Biden’s growing scandals.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32460u-journalist-bree-dale-confirms-tmfinr-plane-girls-identity-woman-nukes-socia.html



