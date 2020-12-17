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Catholic Cardinal: 'Our Nation Is Going Through a Crisis Which Threatens Its Very Future as Free and Democratic'
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7 views • December 17, 2020
By Michael W. Chapman | December 16, 2020 | 12:13pm EST
In his sermon on Dec. 12, U.S. Cardinal Raymond Burke, who serves on the highest court at the Vatican, said that "Marxist materialism" seems to have corrupted America's "governing power," and that "certain forces, inimical to families and to the freedom of nations" are using the COVID-19 pandemic "to advance their evil agenda."
https://cnsnews.com/blog/michael-w-chapman/catholic-cardinal-our-nation-going-through-crisis-which-threatens-its-very
🔥NOTE: This video was produced in HD 1280 X 720 DPI and I am not responsible for the available player DPIs of Brighteon so if the text in the video is not legible (readable) poor DPI could be the reason.
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In his sermon on Dec. 12, U.S. Cardinal Raymond Burke, who serves on the highest court at the Vatican, said that "Marxist materialism" seems to have corrupted America's "governing power," and that "certain forces, inimical to families and to the freedom of nations" are using the COVID-19 pandemic "to advance their evil agenda."
https://cnsnews.com/blog/michael-w-chapman/catholic-cardinal-our-nation-going-through-crisis-which-threatens-its-very
🔥NOTE: This video was produced in HD 1280 X 720 DPI and I am not responsible for the available player DPIs of Brighteon so if the text in the video is not legible (readable) poor DPI could be the reason.
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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