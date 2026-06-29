The Republican Party's Crisis of Principles, an interview with Brandon Weichert

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Has political identity replaced political principles? This discussion examines whether today's Republican leadership has drifted from its traditional values, raising questions about free markets, accountability, and the future direction of conservative politics.
#Politics #RepublicanParty #Leadership #FreeMarkets #Government #CurrentEvents
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