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Dr. Andrew Kaufman: Goodbye Germ Theory with Dr. Will Trebing
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25 views • February 28, 2022
Dr. Andrew Kaufman: Goodbye Germ Theory with Dr. Will Trebing
Andrew Kaufman M.D interviews Dr. Will Trebing who discuses his book "Goodbye Germ Theory," the dangers of vaccines, Dr. Trebing's mission to save autistic children, and natural health practicioners who were an inspiration to his career as a chiropractor.
Dr. Trebing is a pioneer in the revelation that Germ Theory is a flawed model of health.
Dealing with the mind control behind the Big Brother Vaccine police state and dealing with trolls who target truth based information are covered through research, resistance, and initiative based solutions.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0t7Hmn4Rp7oh/
Andrew Kaufman M.D interviews Dr. Will Trebing who discuses his book "Goodbye Germ Theory," the dangers of vaccines, Dr. Trebing's mission to save autistic children, and natural health practicioners who were an inspiration to his career as a chiropractor.
Dr. Trebing is a pioneer in the revelation that Germ Theory is a flawed model of health.
Dealing with the mind control behind the Big Brother Vaccine police state and dealing with trolls who target truth based information are covered through research, resistance, and initiative based solutions.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0t7Hmn4Rp7oh/
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