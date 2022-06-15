2 Fat Guys Want To Save The Term MORBIDLY OBESE so that we can save MORBIDLY OBESE people from themselves!

It is a shame that people believe if you change clinical terms such as morbidly obese to "Pleasantly Plump" or "Big & Beautiful" that somehow you are bettering that person's life. Michael Arena and I disagree fully and we talked about morbid obesity along with other fat elements and personal responsibility in this episode.

If you are fat, there's some advice on what to do about it.

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