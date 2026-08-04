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Justification by faith
PRB Ministry
PRB Ministry
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James lesson #195; Our study in James 2:20-23, is highlighting that spiritual maturity is revealed as our Justification is on full display. We open up into Romans 3, to further our look into justification. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!

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biblegodjesustruthchristianityend timedispensations
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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