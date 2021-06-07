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Who Paid Authors of CDC Report on COVID Risk in Teens?
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32 views • June 07, 2021
Hi Everyone. Ernest here from Word Matters! Since there is another ridiculous story misleading people about the rick of COVID 19 in teenagers trying to influence them into taking the useless and dangerous vaccines, I am taking a moment to make this short video to further expose that story.
I say further since I have already exposed that story on my blog Ernie’s Take. See that story details at https://erniespeaks.com/2021/06/06/cdc-data-shows-near-zero-covid-risk-in-teens-usa-today-claims-opposite/.
Visit my site http://www.ernestdempsey.com/ for more news and views.
I say further since I have already exposed that story on my blog Ernie’s Take. See that story details at https://erniespeaks.com/2021/06/06/cdc-data-shows-near-zero-covid-risk-in-teens-usa-today-claims-opposite/.
Visit my site http://www.ernestdempsey.com/ for more news and views.
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