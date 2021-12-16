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1215-2021-NEWS, VIEWS, AND WHAT WE HAVE THAT YOU CAN USE!
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78 views • December 16, 2021
Lynn and Stef discuss approaching the spreading of spike proteins, mRNAs, hydras and more through contact with the vaxxed as well as through sprayed aerosols. One Scientist says we are all now ‘being vaxxed’ through direct contact; Clif High says that sprayed aerosols contain spike proteins, grapheme oxide and hydras and that fenbendazole could be effective. Find out about our Plasma Energy combinations that have the energy of fenbendazole. Another helpful combination is New Tech Frequency Relief. A one-time purchase will keep you from worrying about supply chain and delivery interruptions. Find out more about our Shungite magnet pendants and why we wear them 24/7.
TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE INFORMATIVE REPORTS ABOUT PLASMA ENERGY CLICK THIS LINK https://plasmaenergysolution.com/?page_id=2863
Be sure to visit our website: https://plasmaenergysolution.com. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Be sure to look for our monthly specials. Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others.
Disclaimer:
It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE INFORMATIVE REPORTS ABOUT PLASMA ENERGY CLICK THIS LINK https://plasmaenergysolution.com/?page_id=2863
Be sure to visit our website: https://plasmaenergysolution.com. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Be sure to look for our monthly specials. Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others.
Disclaimer:
It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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