Could Silver Play A Role In Solid State Lithium Batteries

Is silver the answer for solid-state cells? Some companies think so.

Currently, the most advanced lithium-ion cell available for purchase boasts an energy density of approximately 670 Wh/l. While you may already be familiar with the numerous benefits that solid-state batteries can offer electric vehicles (EVs), imagine if they also possessed a high energy density. Would a rating of 900 Wh/l suffice? Well, that's precisely what researchers at Samsung achieved in their latest study. Their remarkable accomplishment can be likened to a silver bullet of sorts.

