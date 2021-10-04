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4-10-2021 emergency report, theft of god given rights
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10 views • April 10, 2021
Buyden is wrong. Yelling fire in a theatre is a call to action. That's why it's not protected speech. You can yell hello or anything else in a theatre u just can't call for action and cause a panic if there is no danger. Movie patrons won't appreciate it so I don't recommend yelling in a theater...
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