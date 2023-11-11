Hezbollah Mourns Seven Fighters, Releases Footage Of Recent Attacks On Israeli Troops

On November 10, Hezbollah announced that seven of its fighters had been killed without specifying when, where or how this happened.

The seven fighters “martyred on the road to Jerusalem,” the group said in a brief statement that also included the names of the fighters.

Hebrew media reported that the fighters were killed in an Israeli strike that targeted the central Syrian governorate of Homs in the early morning. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that the strike was carried out in response to a drone attack targeted Israel’s southernmost city of Eilat a day earlier. However, it didn’t name Hezbollah as the perpetrator of the attack.

Clashes on the Lebanese front broke out following the October 7 Hamas-led surprise attack against Israel. Hezbollah and its allies have been launching attacks against the IDF ever since.

Hezbollah released footage late on November 9 and early on the next day showing recent attacks that targeted Israeli troops near the settlement of Avivim and the Metula military site.

The group announced later on November 10 afternoon that its fighters had targeted a gathering of Israeli troops near the al-Assi military site and the Ramim barracks “in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance.”

the IDF said on November 9 that it struck several Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon in response to a series of attacks on northern Israel.

More Israeli artillery and air strikes were reported by Lebanese media on November 10. Nevertheless, there were no casualties.

As of November 10, the clashes on the Lebanese front have claimed the lives of nine Israelis -six soldiers and three civilians-, 67 fighters of Hezbollah, two fighters from the Lebanese Resistance Brigades, seven Palestinian fighters -three from the Hamas Movement and four from the Islamic Jihad- and eleven Lebanese civilians -two shepherds, a teenager, three elderly, three children and two journalists-.

Source @South Front

