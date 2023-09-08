Hebrew Roots - "Yah" Names Destroyed - doctrines of demons // Jesus is the ONLY Name

The Satanic "Yah" names are again raging as the spirit in the men and women who use them is an un-holy serpent... a Liar from the beginning. Sadly it is like the Flat Earth demonic mind virus... no amount of reason - discussion or FACTS will persuade a Flat Earthed or a Sacred Yah namer to SEE and change their mind. They are doomed to hell and deaf dumb and blind. Professor Truth
1Tim. 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; 2 Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron;
