Hebrew Roots - "Yah" Names Destroyed - doctrines of demons // Jesus is the ONLY Name
Truth that Matters
Published 17 hours ago

The Satanic "Yah" names are again raging as the spirit in the men and women who use them is an un-holy serpent...  a Liar from the beginning.  Sadly it is like the Flat Earth demonic mind virus... no amount of reason - discussion or FACTS will persuade a Flat Earthed or a Sacred Yah namer to SEE and change their mind.  They are doomed to hell and deaf dumb and blind.  Professor Truth

1Tim. 4:1   Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; 2 Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron;

