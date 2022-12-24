Father Christmas (1995, Saturn)

Father Christmas is an educational game and multimedia application developed by British company Millennium Interactive and published by Gaga Communications. It was only released in Japan.

The game is based on the eponymous book by Raymond Briggs. Father Christmas' dog and cat, which appear in the book, have gone on a trip around the world. They sent Father Christmas a picture postcard from their current location. The postcard contains some information on and an image of their current location, and you need to find the corresponding area on the globe. If you have enough correct guesses in a row, you will catch up to the dog and the cat.

Apart from this game, Father Christmas has a small multimedia encyclopedia where you can access short info texts with fotos and sound effects about certain monuments, customs, wildlife etc. on every continent. This mode can also be used to "train" for the game mode.

Finally, Father Christmas contains digitized version of the animated 25-min long Father Christmas film that was released in 1991.