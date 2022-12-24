Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Father Christmas (1995, Saturn)
31 views
channel image
FuerstBitmarck
Published 20 hours ago |

Father Christmas is an educational game and multimedia application developed by British company Millennium Interactive and published by Gaga Communications. It was only released in Japan.

The game is based on the eponymous book by Raymond Briggs. Father Christmas' dog and cat, which appear in the book, have gone on a trip around the world. They sent Father Christmas a picture postcard from their current location. The postcard contains some information on and an image of their current location, and you need to find the corresponding area on the globe. If you have enough correct guesses in a row, you will catch up to the dog and the cat.
Apart from this game, Father Christmas has a small multimedia encyclopedia where you can access short info texts with fotos and sound effects about certain monuments, customs, wildlife etc. on every continent. This mode can also be used to "train" for the game mode.
Finally, Father Christmas contains digitized version of the animated 25-min long Father Christmas film that was released in 1991.

Keywords
educational gamemultimedia applicationgaga communicationsmillennium interactive

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket