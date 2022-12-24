Father Christmas (1995, Saturn)

Father Christmas is an educational game and multimedia application developed by British company Millennium Interactive and published by Gaga Communications. It was only released in Japan.
The game is based on the eponymous book by Raymond Briggs. Father
Christmas' dog and cat, which appear in the book, have gone on a trip
around the world. They sent Father Christmas a picture postcard from
their current location. The postcard contains some information on and an
image of their current location, and you need to find the corresponding
area on the globe. If you have enough correct guesses in a row, you
will catch up to the dog and the cat.
Apart from this game, Father Christmas has a small multimedia encyclopedia where you can access short info texts with fotos and sound effects about certain monuments, customs, wildlife etc. on every continent. This mode can also be used to "train" for the game mode.
Finally, Father Christmas contains digitized version of the animated 25-min long Father Christmas film that was released in 1991.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.