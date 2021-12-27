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Thaddeus Russell: Founder of Renegade University
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80 views • December 27, 2021
On this episode of The Resistance Library, Sam Jacobs talks with Thaddeus Russell about various topics, including philosophy and marxism. Thaddeus Russell is the founder of Renegade University and the host of the Unregistered Podcast. We had him on to talk about how the shrinking window of discourse serves global empire, what Marx was right about and what we even mean when we talk about "freedom." A philosophical episode that no one interested in the big ideas that drive liberty should miss.
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarian shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Thaddeus Russell Links:
- Renegade University: https://renegadeuniversity.com/
- Unregistered Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCInu-hrYNxrqiviczL3tUFA
- @ThaddeusRussel | Twitter: https://twitter.com/thaddeusrussell
- @thaddeusrussell | Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thaddeusrussell/?hl=en
- Website: http://www.thaddeusrussell.com/
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarian shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Thaddeus Russell Links:
- Renegade University: https://renegadeuniversity.com/
- Unregistered Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCInu-hrYNxrqiviczL3tUFA
- @ThaddeusRussel | Twitter: https://twitter.com/thaddeusrussell
- @thaddeusrussell | Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thaddeusrussell/?hl=en
- Website: http://www.thaddeusrussell.com/
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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