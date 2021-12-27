BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Thaddeus Russell: Founder of Renegade University
ammodotcom
ammodotcom
69 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • December 27, 2021
On this episode of The Resistance Library, Sam Jacobs talks with Thaddeus Russell about various topics, including philosophy and marxism. Thaddeus Russell is the founder of Renegade University and the host of the Unregistered Podcast. We had him on to talk about how the shrinking window of discourse serves global empire, what Marx was right about and what we even mean when we talk about "freedom." A philosophical episode that no one interested in the big ideas that drive liberty should miss.

For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).

Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776

And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarian shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.

Thaddeus Russell Links:

- Renegade University: https://renegadeuniversity.com/
- Unregistered Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCInu-hrYNxrqiviczL3tUFA
- @ThaddeusRussel | Twitter: https://twitter.com/thaddeusrussell
- @thaddeusrussell | Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thaddeusrussell/?hl=en
- Website: http://www.thaddeusrussell.com/

Helpful Links:

- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
Keywords
politicspodcastphilosophyglobal empirerenegade university
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Garrison Vance
Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Douglas Harrington
China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany&#8217;s top car supplier

China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany’s top car supplier

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy