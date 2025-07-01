Prehistoric Isle 2 (1999, Arcade)

Prehistoric Isle 2 (known as Genshitou 2 (原始島2) in Japan) is a horizontally scrolling shoot'em up developed by Yumekobo and Saurus, and published by SNK. It was only released in the arcades.



While the first game was set in the 1930s, Prehistoric Isle 2 is set in the present day. Once again you face an onslaught of dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures. You fly a helicopter instead of a bi-plane. The levels now also include places like ravaged cities or industrial complexes, but there is no information given where the game takes place and how the dinosaurs got there.



While the first game featured an R-Type-like satellite add-on with various modes of firing, Prehistoric Isle has a more conventional system. There are two main weapons which can be upgraded several levels. Collecting the other weapon will not set you back to level one. One of the weapons is more powerful, the other has a wider spread. You can choose between two different helicopters, which differ in speed and bullet patterns. The fire button can be held for auto-fire. This will yield few shots, and your shots will be spread iat varying angles. There also additional weapons like missiles and bombs, the latter trigger a mighty cascade of shots.

There are also people you can rescue. They will automatically cling to your helicopter if you fly over them. If you loose a life, all people will fly through the air and you'll have the chance to catch them again. You'll meet a rescue helicopter in each level, where you can release the people you are carrying, which will give you some bonus items.

