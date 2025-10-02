BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump's Executive Order to Protect Muslim Terrorist State Qatar is TREASON
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

You may not like to hear this or may not be able to handle the obvious truth, but Trump's executive order to protect the Muslim terrorist state of Qatar is TREASON! It's a betrayal of our top ally Israel and an act of treachery against the United States of America.

In the end times, the Bible indicates that all nations will gather against Israel, as seen in 📖 Zechariah 12:3, which states,

3 And in that day will I make Jerusalem a burdensome stone for all people: all that burden themselves with it shall be cut in pieces, though all the people of the earth be gathered together against it.

📖 1 Thessalonians 5:3

3 For when they shall say, PEACE & SAFETY (SECURITY); then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; & they shall not escape.


#RINOAlert

#SignsoftheTimes

#IslamExposed


Related Posts ⬇️

1. Trump Signs an Executive Order Declaring That Any Attack on Qatar Will Be Treated as a Direct Threat to America’s Security

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/09/assuring-the-security-of-the-state-of-qatar/

2. Qatar's Links to Hamas & Islamic Terror

https://t.me/APFGAC/42139

Related Video: EITHER TRUMP IS THE ANTICHRIST OR HE IS PREPARING THE WAY

https://rumble.com/v6zbky8-either-trump-is-the-antichist-or-he-is-preparing-the-way.html

Related Podcast: Trump the Muslim Simp: Betrayer of Allies, Sponsor of Evil

https://t.me/APFGAC/42925


Chapters

00:00American Patriots for God and Country Intro

01:00Trump's Executive Order to Protect Muslim Terrorist State Qatar is TREASON

29:01Everything is About to Change, Turn to Jesus Now!

29:19American Patriots for God and Country Outro

