Trump's Executive Order to Protect Muslim Terrorist State Qatar is TREASON

You may not like to hear this or may not be able to handle the obvious truth, but Trump's executive order to protect the Muslim terrorist state of Qatar is TREASON! It's a betrayal of our top ally Israel and an act of treachery against the United States of America.

In the end times, the Bible indicates that all nations will gather against Israel, as seen in 📖 Zechariah 12:3, which states,

3 And in that day will I make Jerusalem a burdensome stone for all people: all that burden themselves with it shall be cut in pieces, though all the people of the earth be gathered together against it.

📖 1 Thessalonians 5:3

3 For when they shall say, PEACE & SAFETY (SECURITY); then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; & they shall not escape.





#RINOAlert

#SignsoftheTimes

#IslamExposed





