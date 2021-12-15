The Preamble & Six Amendments, HOLD ON TO LIBERTY!

DECEMBER 15 IS BILL OF RIGHTS DAY! As a commemoration of our Bill of Rights, this video opens with historic footage of one of MLK's peaceful assemblies in D.C. opening the way for a moving reading of our Preamble & first six Amendments. The video concludes with more rousing segments of rally participants singing together as they agree to keep their eye on the prize of Liberty.



NOTE: This news-documentary, human-interest video is not for sale, but may be streamed or embedded for non-profit, educational & inspirational purposes, under Fair-Use. Footage license was obtained via Pond5, with other images in the public domain or from free-use sites. In this video, Ann M. Wolf contributes the use of her recording of the, "Preamble & 1st Six Amendments," a document which is in the public domain.



CREDITS:

Audio narration is by Ann M. Wolf, produced by Tracy Collins, from her album, "A Voice for Freedom."



Video compilation & edits are by Ann M. Wolf

Video clips of MLK rally in Washington D.C. are by license via Pond5

Closing Flag Video - Mark Ohlsona



Additional images are by license, by permission, or in the public domain.



Opening soundtrack by Micron Sound Productions via Pond5

Closing soundtrack, “Cast” is by Serat via FMA



Ann M. Wolf’s original content and production is protected under copyright law.



For more free-watch, human interest videos like this: annmwolf.info