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Data - The “black gold” of the 21st Century
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81 views • October 22, 2021
Bill Gates is investing again. In what? "EarthNow is the name of an ambitious project that will cost a billion U.S. dollars to extend satellite video surveillance to every corner of the globe. The neces-sary 5G infrastructure is to come from the Crown Castle group. Is the new mobile communications standard designed only for faster downloads from the Internet, or also for other purposes?
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