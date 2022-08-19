The Truth About N!pple Confusion

To bottle feed or to not bottle feed?

This may help you answer that question! In this video with the woman behind the popular YouTube channel The Famous Mommy, which shares a ton of valuable information on breastfeeding education and kid-friendly family vlogs, discusses n!pple confusion. 👈

According to The Famous Mommy, babies can develop n!pple confusion when they are introduced to formula early on and discover that they don’t need to work as hard to get the milk out from the bottle compared to when they’re latched onto their mother. 🍼

This however, can lead to overfeeding, as the baby’s stomach is only pea-size during this stage. ⚠️

To learn more about n!pple confusion, listen to the full podcast here: https://www.findinggeniuspodcast.com/