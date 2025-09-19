BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
GLOBAL DIRECT TAX
Ruth Mackenzies
Ruth Mackenzies
325 followers
Follow
26 views • 1 day ago

UN Agency- The International Maritime Organization- Approves First Ever GLOBAL DIRECT TAX On The World In BOMBSHELL Development! PLUS, "UN's World Supreme Court Just Ruled That Every Government In The World Has A Legal Obligation To Combat Climate Change... They're Laying The Ground Work To Prosecute People, Like Donald Trump, Who Won't Go Along With This Fraud!" Award-Winning International Journalist & Liberty Sentinel Media CEO, Alex Newman, Joins Alex Jones In-Studio To Break Critical Intel On America’s Response To Charlie Kirk’s Assassination & MORE! THIS IS A MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL INTERVIEW!

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputindavid ickefaucireptilianmodernapfizergareth ickeklaus schwabstew peters
