More Than Two Thousand Canadians Showed Up in Ottawa To Speak Up for Their Freedom

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01/29/2022 More than 20,000 Canadians have gathered in Ottawa in solidarity with the motorcade, speaking out for civil liberties and no longer trusting any reports in the mainstream media. Justin Trudeau has avoided seeing him despite having no health problems.