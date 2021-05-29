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Don't worry, Cell phones do not Harm you! 5g Definitely won't harm being 10x stronger and targeted. Vaccines are DEFINETLY safe
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1931 views • May 29, 2021
I need some scientists out there to try this. It is simple to do. Anyone
with a Cell Phone can try this. This experiment needs to be as they say
Peer reviewed. Try it with Aluminum foil too. They put that stuff in vaccines for sure.
If it works this way then imagine if they are
putting things like Nano Dust in the vaccines swabs for testing etc into
your body. This is a 5G thing. .The invisible connection like the Cell
Pone connecting to a Cell Tower for example could be a problem for
anyone, who that tech implanted in them. So to all Cell Phone owners,
try this out and see what happens.
All these other metal are also in Vaccines.
https://rainbowwarrior2005.wor....dpress.com/2021/02/1
with a Cell Phone can try this. This experiment needs to be as they say
Peer reviewed. Try it with Aluminum foil too. They put that stuff in vaccines for sure.
If it works this way then imagine if they are
putting things like Nano Dust in the vaccines swabs for testing etc into
your body. This is a 5G thing. .The invisible connection like the Cell
Pone connecting to a Cell Tower for example could be a problem for
anyone, who that tech implanted in them. So to all Cell Phone owners,
try this out and see what happens.
All these other metal are also in Vaccines.
https://rainbowwarrior2005.wor....dpress.com/2021/02/1
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