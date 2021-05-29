Don't worry, Cell phones do not Harm you! 5g Definitely won't harm being 10x stronger and targeted. Vaccines are DEFINETLY safe

⁣I need some scientists out there to try this. It is simple to do. Anyonewith a Cell Phone can try this. This experiment needs to be as they sayPeer reviewed. ⁣Try it with Aluminum foil too. They put that stuff in vaccines for sure.If it works this way then imagine if they areputting things like Nano Dust in the vaccines swabs for testing etc intoyour body. This is a 5G thing. .The invisible connection like the CellPone connecting to a Cell Tower for example could be a problem foranyone, who that tech implanted in them. So to all Cell Phone owners,try this out and see what happens.All these other metal are also in Vaccines.