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CANADA COVID CAMPS More People LOCKED UP In Calgary For No PCR Test
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253 views • January 23, 2021
The city of Calgary is run by a maniacal and highly communist mayor who is interested in destroying everything Canadian and taking away the freedoms of Canadians. If you land in Calgary Airport having come in from a foreign country, you'll be threatened and manhandled and forced to stay in a hotel for 14 days.
A great man named David came on a few days ago and he managed to get out. Currently a great lady named Rebekah and her mother or stock in the same room and we decide to go live and find out more about what is happening in that hotel.
This show could not have done any better!
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
A great man named David came on a few days ago and he managed to get out. Currently a great lady named Rebekah and her mother or stock in the same room and we decide to go live and find out more about what is happening in that hotel.
This show could not have done any better!
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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