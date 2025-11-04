BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Solid Wood SCAM- Engineered Wood Is Sold as Solid Wood!
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
38 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • 1 day ago

(Please check out the links below!)


Amish do this too, and I am 100% certain that at least one Amish company here in Indiana did so back in the 1990s. You’ve been warned! Engineered wood is NOT solid wood. It never has been, and it never will be. Not if you’re truly honest.


I’m sending offers of 20% off+ on a lot of eBay listings on my personal eBay store! https://www.ebay.com/usr/healinghopes


Why You Can’t Trust Online Product Listings: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/why-you-cant-trust-online-product-listings


Here’s a Fake Company with Listings That Are LIES: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/this-is-what-a-scam-company-looks-like


Here’s the ottoman on eBay (not that I recommend it): https://www.ebay.com/itm/136217777905?_skw=stool&itmmeta=01K97NH22BGE7YXKY9XMV84PNB&hash=item1fb73656f1:g:lt8AAOSwR3BoCUuu


And here is the original listing on Amazon to see for yourself. It’s a slightly different model now, but it’s still being listed as solid wood: https://amzn.to/3XcL9VS


Reflectix tape- I use this A LOT to cover offensive items: https://amzn.to/4qHz8p5


AFM Hard Seal and Safe Seal (I said Soft Seal, sorry!) are often used by the chemically sensitive to block off-gassing. You can get samples from The Green Design Center, I believe.


Hard Seal: https://thegreendesigncenter.com/product/afm-hard-seal/?ref=8508


or Hard Seal on Amazon: https://amzn.to/47yUxrH


Safe Seal: https://thegreendesigncenter.com/?s=safe+seal&ref=8508#038;post_type=product


or Safe Seal on Amazon: https://amzn.to/4nBxouE

-------------

Subscribe to our free newsletter via our website: https://non-toxic-home.org/


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):

Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69

EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc

Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629


How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


Some links may be affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. As an Amazon affiliate I earn from qualifying purchases. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer

Keywords
healthchemicalsdeceptionlieseviltoxicpropagandamoneybabyloncorporationsprofitnon-toxic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy