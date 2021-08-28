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DHS Insider Blows Whistle on Int'l Child Sex Trafficking Gangs Exploiting 'Reasonable Fear' Loophole
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31 views • August 28, 2021
Project Veritas - 25 Aug 2021
Mission Statement: Investigate & expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical & transparent society.
A Department of Homeland Security insider has come forward to Project Veritas to blow the whistle on how international cartels exploit U.S. immigration loopholes to carry out massive child sex trafficking operations.
“Every single one of these transnational criminal organizations are involved in sex trafficking,” says insider.
The whistleblower sat down with Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe to lay out how exactly these criminal networks get around immigration law.
Mission Statement: Investigate & expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical & transparent society.
A Department of Homeland Security insider has come forward to Project Veritas to blow the whistle on how international cartels exploit U.S. immigration loopholes to carry out massive child sex trafficking operations.
“Every single one of these transnational criminal organizations are involved in sex trafficking,” says insider.
The whistleblower sat down with Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe to lay out how exactly these criminal networks get around immigration law.
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