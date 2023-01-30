DAVOS DEMONS PRISON PLANET AGENDA

There is NO contract or law that provides immunity to a manufacturer for producing a bioweapon for use on a civilian population. How does this not make sense?

Karen Kingston Jan 29 2023

With more and more young, healthy adults dying suddenly in front of the public eye, Americans are fed up with being lied to about the cause of death being due to SADS (sudden adult death syndrome) or due to climate change.

Americans know that the COVID-19 injections are the direct cause of recently diagnosed disabilities, disease and death for millions of adults and children and that the manufacturers, including Pfizer, promoted their COVID-19 injections as safe and effective vaccines knowing they would cause injury, harm, and death.

The conservative mainstream media outlets are now aware of these incriminating facts as well. ,

Laura Ingraham January 21, 2023

Politicians, prosecutors, judges, sheriffs and military leaders are complicit in the greatest crimes against humanity for hearing, seeing and speaking no evil that metastasizes when good people do nothing.

Phil Segrave January 30, 2023



COMING TO A QUARANTINE FACILITY NEAR YOU

