Combat work of the armoured group of Russian paratroopers





An armoured group of paratroopers destroyed up to two branches of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Soledar. The actions of the assault troops are supported by armoured groups on the BMD-4M, which fire at the enemy from indirect firing positions. Firing range from 5 to 7 kilometres. The modern fourth-generation airborne combat vehicle is equipped with a coaxial 100 mm and 30 mm automatic cannon, as well as a 7.6 mm PKT machine gun. In addition, the combat vehicle is equipped with a thermal imager, which allows firing both during the day and at night.





Having received the target, the paratroopers moved to pre-prepared positions, after which they opened fire at the given coordinates from a closed firing position, making adjustments along the way from the drone. With precise shots, the armoured group of the Airborne Forces successfully hit a group of Ukrainian infantry hidden in the dugouts of strong points and, at the same time, destroying up to a platoon of Ukrainian military personnel. Having finished firing, the crews quickly changed positions so as not to come under enemy return fire.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v412i6s-combat-work-of-the-armoured-group-of-russian-paratroopers.html