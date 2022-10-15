Create New Account
Audycja radiowa 06.10.2Q22 Audycja nadawana jest w częstotliwości 432Hz
+++Watykan i jego szatańska energia+++Monopoly na giełdach+++Kolejny cios przeciwko dolarowi+++

Z udziałem artystów tego programu:

The Honeyclub https://open.spotify.com/artist/4toUhxyqgF1hOUMs7ix9e2?si=2Ihv3MJ6QbmmAjTdaO5Bjg
Wake Up Alexander https://open.spotify.com/artist/3f9yiKsI8DbG7J0auWrioN?si=69PDBQYbQKmi340llq8cDw
Odeville https://open.spotify.com/artist/2re1eB4TXqPh598rJeRZLF?si=WfDtiOipRaWRrBGFLLlDvQ
Gloria Nussbaum https://open.spotify.com/artist/600fkTaRCMIxfOVfJeTXZQ?si=wNlon19tTU6IgwyaAE2G5g
Denis First https://open.spotify.com/artist/1qVHDR3icC0cD02ofnzEA1?si=yh8aG1LARfiY_f9-coahlA
Laura White https://open.spotify.com/artist/4eWvHAcWh3Hq6DYJ9K3mD4?si=mxDu-nMcR1m6pZEov6aqMw
Robbie Rundle https://open.spotify.com/artist/77r4hR6pusoFsoYPb8aLn0?si=fmOY-28NQnS1_3TFhSKfFQ
Joe's Groove Huddle https://open.spotify.com/artist/2MYCJagSHSX3eG9YDinwBV?si=5H1BTPjvS7KAwvvWIYV6cg
Rayka Blake https://open.spotify.com/artist/3ZUceWi9BIfBu7bDaocYzc?si=ow3RrgkdSXWVuk-XqExnig
Joma https://open.spotify.com/artist/0y1yTNN0barqq1IW4gAAzi?si=kNrzdp9nQTuRl40f5iWz0w
Danube https://open.spotify.com/artist/5P4Wws2qnrRO4qj1t0IRM7?si=SMh5DPO3QTKNxFrHxR2t-g
Goran Norman https://open.spotify.com/artist/5AaRlJLMlurfGf0A5c8tDi?si=4VfisAd4Tva7ARoijPL6SQ
Earmake https://open.spotify.com/artist/03wVieMf0FnJdDsHNVArlC?si=twLTJ5GUTOahZLeLHIjULg
Waves on Waves https://open.spotify.com/artist/4l1KlqrM9fywoEDVKKiR9u?si=JGIFeWnFSGCzIwUEjbpD-g
Julia Karr https://open.spotify.com/artist/1FEJXDvd9W4zG3HnlOASy8?si=SkYQwgIATlSflUM-83WzmA
The Tapples https://open.spotify.com/artist/6Lk68X8IYglBvlkj1M6XRC?si=3zGAdfa0QOufYx3IdBjPuQ
Nove https://open.spotify.com/artist/0bsCwiBOlYXNWORzIVyhmo?si=NxujZi9fSkSNGDjpqA9Yew

Playlisty :
Wizje/Visionen lista Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/60aINVeKNpJUjIdpqE0UA1?si=8e8ef81e8ca84476

Balcony Music TOP 50
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3xbxxwyxAAj1CJYsLeA5qA?si=c5d52d7b92aa4475

Keywords
radiopolskiaudycjawatykan

