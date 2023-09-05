Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Great Sphinx - June 13, 10500 B.C.
channel image
Samlaunch
179 Subscribers
58 views
Published Yesterday

2:30 Sightings The Secret of the Sphinx 5Feb97

Secret Entrances into the Sphinx Leading to The Hall of Records & The Labyrinth

- 2:52

- 4:16

- 3:37

2:59 The head of the great Sphinx is it the gateway to a secret city

8:31 The Sphinx, Gobekli Tepe, Ancient Catastrophes Dr. Robert Schoch

6 clips, 24:47.

The Great Sphinx: June 13. 10,500 B.C. at 6:02 AM.

Cairo

30-degrees, 3-minutes North

31-degrees, 15-minutes East

Keywords
pyramidhistorysphinx

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket