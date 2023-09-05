The Great Sphinx - June 13, 10500 B.C.

2:30 Sightings The Secret of the Sphinx 5Feb97
Secret Entrances into the Sphinx Leading to The Hall of Records & The Labyrinth
- 2:52
- 4:16
- 3:37
2:59 The head of the great Sphinx is it the gateway to a secret city
8:31 The Sphinx, Gobekli Tepe, Ancient Catastrophes Dr. Robert Schoch
6 clips, 24:47.
The Great Sphinx: June 13. 10,500 B.C. at 6:02 AM.
Cairo
30-degrees, 3-minutes North
31-degrees, 15-minutes East
