Noahide Laws of the Anti-Christ with Hebrew Roots

To the Jewish people G-d gave the entire Tora (teaching) as their Law. They therefore have a special responsibility, with special commandments, to be the priesthood of the world, a “light unto the nations.

What about the rest of the world? What is G-d’s will for them?

G-d gave Noah and all his descendants (B’nei Noach or “children of Noah”) seven commandments to obey. These seven universal laws (known as the “Seven Noahide Laws”) were reaffirmed with Moses and the Jewish people at Mt. Sinai in what is now known as the Oral Torah, establishing modern observance of these laws. These seven commandments (mitzvos) actually seven categories of hundreds of specific laws, are G-d’s will for all non-Jews.

The Seven Noahide Laws

1. Do not worship false gods (Idolatry): This includes prohibitions against idolatry.

2. Do not curse God (Blasphemy): This prohibits blaspheming or cursing God's name.

3. Do not murder: This prohibits the taking of human life.

4. Do not steal (Theft): This prohibits theft and robbery.

5. Do not engage in illicit sexual relations (Immorality): This covers forbidden sexual relationships.

6. Do not eat the flesh of a live animal: This prohibits eating meat that has been severed from a living animal.

7. Establish courts of justice: This is the one positive commandment, requiring the creation of a system of law and courts to enforce the other six laws.

