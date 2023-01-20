X22 REPORT Ep. 2977a - Trump "The Future Does Not Belong To Globalists - The Future Belongs To Patriots"

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2977a - Jan. 19, 2023

Trump "The Future Does Not Belong To Globalists - The Future Belongs To Patriots"The [WEF] message is not working, the people no longer believe in what they are saying, their agenda is failing and they know it. This is why they predicted a cyber attack. Trump sends message, the globalist agenda is over.

