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SOCIAL CREDIT IN ITALY! - EU Quickly Adopting Social Credit - Transhumanist Tyranny TAKES OVER!
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312 views • April 24, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the new social credit system being pushed onto the public in Italy currently as the cities of Bolognia and Rome adopt an app that, while "private" is being introduced by the mayor and promoted by the government.
We've been talking about the technocratic adoption of social credit worldwide for years, before even China had it. The adoption was imminent and now we're seeing Italy jump on board. This comes as no surprise considering they're run by Mario Draghi, former tyrant of the ECB.
This is a war on humanity and this is the tool they use to enslave humanity. Technocracy. They are bankrupting humans of humanity!
Tyranny comes under the guise of convenience. Stand up now!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flotefest-2022-tickets-253730132657?aff=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the new social credit system being pushed onto the public in Italy currently as the cities of Bolognia and Rome adopt an app that, while "private" is being introduced by the mayor and promoted by the government.
We've been talking about the technocratic adoption of social credit worldwide for years, before even China had it. The adoption was imminent and now we're seeing Italy jump on board. This comes as no surprise considering they're run by Mario Draghi, former tyrant of the ECB.
This is a war on humanity and this is the tool they use to enslave humanity. Technocracy. They are bankrupting humans of humanity!
Tyranny comes under the guise of convenience. Stand up now!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
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JOIN US On Flote:
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JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
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BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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