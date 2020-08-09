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Is Bill Gates a good billionaire?
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4 views • August 09, 2020
You might think you know the answer, and you're correct. He is not. There can't be one. Come on, this is basic stuff guys.
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Another slice:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJzZZa-M6H52uDym0Rqzlnw
Another slice's video on Bill Gates:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8hpNqnyA9I
Eyeball Zone solicitations can be sent to [email protected], please include your pronouns and use the word "eyeballs" somewhere in the subject line.
Sources:
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/25614443-no-such-thing-as-a-free-gift
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/my-views-us-immigration-policy-satya-nadella/
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/24/bill-gates-was-difficult-boss-in-early-microsoft-days-but-employees-still-liked-him.html
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/bill-gates-says-rich-people-like-him-should-pay-significantly-higher-taxes-2018-02-18
https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2019/12/13/21004456/bill-gates-mckinsey-global-public-health-bcg
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/aug/15/bill-gates-charity-donation-microsoft-shares-foundation
https://today.yougov.com/topics/politics/explore/public_figure/Bill_Gates
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Embrace,_extend,_and_extinguish
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2019/feb/22/microsoft-protest-us-army-augmented-reality-headsets
https://twitter.com/MsWorkers4/status/1099066343523930112
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/answer-sheet/post/how-bill-gates-throws-his-money-around-in-education/2011/11/06/gIQAXqrasM_blog.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/answer-sheet/wp/2018/06/29/bill-gates-spent-hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars-to-improve-teaching-new-report-says-it-was-a-bust/
Thought Slime
https://www.youtube.com/c/ThoughtSlime/featured
Support me on Patreon:
https://patreon.com/ThoughtSlime
Follow me on Twitch:
https://twitch.tv/ThoughtSlime
One time tips on Ko-Fi:
https://ko-fi.com/Thought_Slime
Want more Thought Slime videos? Check out Scaredy Cats:
https://youtube.com/ScaredyCatsTV
Sewer background courtesy of Hammerbeam Tea Corp:
https://twitter.com/Hammerbeam_tea
Another slice:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJzZZa-M6H52uDym0Rqzlnw
Another slice's video on Bill Gates:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8hpNqnyA9I
Eyeball Zone solicitations can be sent to [email protected], please include your pronouns and use the word "eyeballs" somewhere in the subject line.
Sources:
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/25614443-no-such-thing-as-a-free-gift
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/my-views-us-immigration-policy-satya-nadella/
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/24/bill-gates-was-difficult-boss-in-early-microsoft-days-but-employees-still-liked-him.html
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/bill-gates-says-rich-people-like-him-should-pay-significantly-higher-taxes-2018-02-18
https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2019/12/13/21004456/bill-gates-mckinsey-global-public-health-bcg
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/aug/15/bill-gates-charity-donation-microsoft-shares-foundation
https://today.yougov.com/topics/politics/explore/public_figure/Bill_Gates
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Embrace,_extend,_and_extinguish
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2019/feb/22/microsoft-protest-us-army-augmented-reality-headsets
https://twitter.com/MsWorkers4/status/1099066343523930112
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/answer-sheet/post/how-bill-gates-throws-his-money-around-in-education/2011/11/06/gIQAXqrasM_blog.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/answer-sheet/wp/2018/06/29/bill-gates-spent-hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars-to-improve-teaching-new-report-says-it-was-a-bust/
Thought Slime
https://www.youtube.com/c/ThoughtSlime/featured
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