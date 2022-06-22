UK Column News - 22nd June 2022. (FULL NEWS SHOW Including Running Order / Links)

https://rumble.com/v19g101-column-news-22nd-june-2022.-full-news-show-including-running-order-links.html

https://rumble.com/v19egq9-uk-column-news-22nd-june-2022.html

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Debi Evans with today's Uk Column News.

NORMALLY Live each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 13:00 GMT HOWEVER THE HEAT IS TURNED UP, special show tomorrow Thursday (23rd) please look out for the next upload. If the running order has not been attached please use this link to where you will find it.

Please remember to give us a Thumbs Up / LIKE, OR A RUMBLE in this jungle.

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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





UK Column, Truth News, Roundup