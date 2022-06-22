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UK Column News - 22nd June 2022. (FULL NEWS SHOW Including Running Order / Links)
https://rumble.com/v19g101-column-news-22nd-june-2022.-full-news-show-including-running-order-links.html
https://rumble.com/v19egq9-uk-column-news-22nd-june-2022.html
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Debi Evans with today's Uk Column News.
NORMALLY Live each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 13:00 GMT HOWEVER THE HEAT IS TURNED UP, special show tomorrow Thursday (23rd) please look out for the next upload. If the running order has not been attached please use this link to where you will find it.
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UK Column, Truth News, Roundup