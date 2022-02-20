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Family physician - Dr Charles hoffe explains the dangers of taking the covid death jab and what he has seen happen to his own patients.
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390 views • February 20, 2022
Family physician - Dr Charles hoffe explains the dangers of taking the covid death jab and what he has seen happen to his own patients.
Dr Charles was fired from his job from causing vaccine hesitancy and is now currently under investigation for speaking the truth & going against “their” narrative.
🚨For raw truth, knowledge, guidance & wisdom follow our telegram messenger group.
https://t.me/darkuniverse09
Dr Charles was fired from his job from causing vaccine hesitancy and is now currently under investigation for speaking the truth & going against “their” narrative.
🚨For raw truth, knowledge, guidance & wisdom follow our telegram messenger group.
https://t.me/darkuniverse09
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