Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. ARDIS. Selenium PREVENTS AIDS.
channel image
EnergyMe333
208 Subscribers
Shop now
395 views
Published 18 hours ago

Selenium PREVENTS AIDS. Dr. Bryan Ardis

FULL SHOW. Selenium snippets from approximately 39 min

Episode 12.18.2023 - World AIDS Day - AIDS Awareness

https://thedrardisshow.com/episode-12-18-2023-episode12.18.2023-world-aids-day-aids-awareness

Selenium prevents acquired autoimmune deficiency syndrome (AIDS). "..In 1995, the University of Georgia [published] a study. It's 200,000 HIV patients. For 20 years they followed them. They only had them supplement one thing, selenium. They had them take 200mg of selenium every single day, twice a day....They wanted to track how many of them actually go into full blown AIDS. The number was ZERO....zero [HIV patients] developed AIDS....If you look at Magic Johnson, he is totally healthy, business man, never has developed AIDS, guess what he is doing? He is doing a whole bunch of nutrition...that also includes selenium."  ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

Selenium Supplement from GlobalHealing.com (Dr. Ed Group)

https://globalhealing.com/products/selenium


Keywords
healthnutrient deficiencyaidshivseleniumautoimmunebryan ardis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket