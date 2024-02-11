Dr. ARDIS. Selenium PREVENTS AIDS.

Selenium PREVENTS AIDS. Dr. Bryan Ardis
FULL SHOW. Selenium snippets from approximately 39 min
Episode 12.18.2023 - World AIDS Day - AIDS Awareness
https://thedrardisshow.com/episode-12-18-2023-episode12.18.2023-world-aids-day-aids-awareness
Selenium prevents acquired autoimmune deficiency syndrome (AIDS). "..In 1995, the University of Georgia [published] a study. It's 200,000 HIV patients. For 20 years they followed them. They only had them supplement one thing, selenium. They had them take 200mg of selenium every single day, twice a day....They wanted to track how many of them actually go into full blown AIDS. The number was ZERO....zero [HIV patients] developed AIDS....If you look at Magic Johnson, he is totally healthy, business man, never has developed AIDS, guess what he is doing? He is doing a whole bunch of nutrition...that also includes selenium." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis
