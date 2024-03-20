Apocalypse Watch E145: The Criminal Media "Bloodbath" Hoax

Johnny Watcher and TwoShoes review Scott Adams' hoax list, to which the "Bloodbath" hoax has just been added. From Russian Collusion to the Pandemic of the Unvaccinated, a long list of complete lies from your friends in the criminal media.
