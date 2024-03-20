Create New Account
Apocalypse Watch E145: The Criminal Media "Bloodbath" Hoax
ApocalypseWatch
Published 17 hours ago

Johnny Watcher and TwoShoes review Scott Adams' hoax list, to which the "Bloodbath" hoax has just been added. From Russian Collusion to the Pandemic of the Unvaccinated, a long list of complete lies from your friends in the criminal media.

newshoaxapocalypsescottadamscriminal media

