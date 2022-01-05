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Give No Space Or Time To Wicked Spirits
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30 views • January 05, 2022
Affirmations are beneficial statements that are spoken as a goal to protest against past negative attitudes, emotions, behaviors or thinking.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/elevatetogrow
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https://www.buymeacoffee.com/elevatetogrow
Video by Timur Weber from Pexels
Video by Alena Darmel from Pexels
Video by Tomislav Jakupec from Pixabay
Video by Engin Akyurt from Pixabay
Video by Ki Fulton from Pixabay
Video by Oleg Scherbak from Pixabay
Video by Vimeo-Free-Videos from Pixabay
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