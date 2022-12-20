The Rose | Judy Collins | Lyrics

A beautiful rendition of a song I think has a deeper Biblical understanding regarding rebirth.
LYRICS:
Some say love, it is a river
That drowns the tender reed
Some say love, it is a razor
That leaves your soul to bleed
Some say love, it is a hunger
An endless aching need
I say love, it is a flower
And you, its only seed
It's the heart that fears the breaking
That never learns the dance
It's the dream afraid of waking
That never takes a chance
It's the one who won't be taken
Who cannot seem to give
And the soul, afraid of dying
Who never learns to live
When the night has been too lonely
And the road has been too long
And you think that love is only
For the lucky and for the strong
Just remember in the winter
Far beneath the bitter snows
Lies the seed that with the Sun's love
In the Spring becomes the rose
When the night has been too lonely
When the road has been too long
When you think that love is only,
Only for the lucky, the lucky and the strong
Just remember in the winter
Far beneath the bitter snows
Lies the seed that with the Sun's love
In the Spring becomes the rose, the rose
