The Rose | Judy Collins | Lyrics
Wayfaring Gal
Published a day ago |

A beautiful rendition of a song I think has a deeper Biblical understanding regarding rebirth.

LYRICS:

Some say love, it is a river

That drowns the tender reed

Some say love, it is a razor

That leaves your soul to bleed


Some say love, it is a hunger

An endless aching need

I say love, it is a flower

And you, its only seed


It's the heart that fears the breaking

That never learns the dance

It's the dream afraid of waking

That never takes a chance


It's the one who won't be taken

Who cannot seem to give

And the soul, afraid of dying

Who never learns to live


When the night has been too lonely

And the road has been too long

And you think that love is only

For the lucky and for the strong


Just remember in the winter

Far beneath the bitter snows

Lies the seed that with the Sun's love

In the Spring becomes the rose



When the night has been too lonely

When the road has been too long


When you think that love is only,

Only for the lucky, the lucky and the strong


Just remember in the winter

Far beneath the bitter snows


Lies the seed that with the Sun's love

In the Spring becomes the rose, the rose




