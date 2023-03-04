Russell Brand Takes out a Flamethrower & calls out MSNBC's Hypocrisy on COVID

RED PILL - now trending on twitter: Russell Brand appears on Red Shoe Maher's program and Calls Out MSNBC's John Heilemann for Hypocrisy on COVID right to their face.
"Do you want an example? The ludicrous, outrageous criticisms of Joe Rogan around Ivermectin deliberately referring to it as a horse medicine when they know it's an effective medicine!"
https://twitter.com/i/status/1632005330979749888
