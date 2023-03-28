"It's a Trap!" Bringing Homeschools & Christian Education Under Control

The education establishment and even the United Nations are manipulating conservative Americans desperate to get children out of government schools into a trap that will eventually obliterate genuine school choice, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. This exact scenario has already played out in various countries, and UNESCO is advocating a similar plan to bring all education under government control worldwide. In the United States, there are numerous efforts already to make this happen, variously described as "vouchers," "school choice" programs, and more. But government funding always comes with government control, and this case will be no different.





