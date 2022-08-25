Joe Rogan on The Fog of Woke (Pronouns + Arrogance)

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Joe Rogan and guest discuss a a barista in Starbucks correcting the client's usage of the word "wife," boldly asserting that it should be "partner." They discuss how the woke and the pronouns are completely mystifying to them, and they hope that the world wakes up from this fog that we are currently in.
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